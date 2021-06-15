Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's

Gainers

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 233.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 5.23% to $9.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 672.4K shares is 34.71% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

