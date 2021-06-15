fbpx
QQQ
-2.40
346.91
-0.7%
DIA
-0.74
345.04
-0.21%
SPY
-0.64
425.90
-0.15%
TLT
-0.42
141.64
-0.3%
GLD
-0.89
175.60
-0.51%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 15, 2021 2:10 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $106.1 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 233.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.79% to $2.88. The current volume of 6.3K shares is 41.11% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $15.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 349 shares, making up 92.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $462.9 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $4.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 353 shares, making up 4.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $15.03. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 33.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $805.9 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 1.73% to $29.29. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 95.2K shares, making up 33.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 5.23% to $9.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 672.4K shares is 34.71% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 4.8% to $3.15. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 430.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 3.92% to $20.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 252.9K shares, making up 15.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock decreased by 3.29% to $8.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.3K shares, making up 42.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock fell 2.55% to $4.21. The current volume of 24.9K shares is 13.98% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell 2.15% to $3.42. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 96.7K, which is 46.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million.

