11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 14, 2021 5:13 pm
Gainers

  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $2.52 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 48.3K, accounting for 1.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.7 million.
  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.0K, accounting for 39.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 2.43% to $29.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.0K, accounting for 8.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares increased by 1.8% to $4.5. At the close, Atlantic American’s trading volume reached 1.4K shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
  • Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock rose 1.44% to $3.5. At the close, Broadway Financial’s trading volume reached 48.2K shares. This is 6.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.0 million.

Losers

  • Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) stock decreased by 4.0% to $13.22 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Ellington Residential’s trading volume reached 9.5K shares. This is 12.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $163.1 million.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) stock declined by 2.63% to $58.7. At the close, SLM’s trading volume reached 576 shares. This is 16.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) stock decreased by 1.96% to $19.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 103.2K, accounting for 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 1.82% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 100.4K shares come close, making up 13.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) shares declined by 1.06% to $22.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.8K shares, which is 3.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock fell 1.02% to $26.38. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203 shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.6 million.

