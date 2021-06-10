fbpx
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 10, 2021 6:55 pm
Gainers

  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares increased by 27.43% to $3.53 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Amesite’s trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 3142.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 4.92% to $46.25. Dave & Buster’s Enter’s trading volume hit 354.1K shares by close, accounting for 25.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 2.72% to $2.26. Puxin’s trading volume hit 22.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $197.6 million.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock rose 2.5% to $6.14. At the close, CarLotz’s trading volume reached 7.3K shares. This is 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock increased by 2.18% to $58.1. At the close, Cheesecake Factory’s trading volume reached 110.0K shares. This is 15.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 2.02% to $224.7. This security traded at a volume of 276.4K shares come close, making up 2.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares decreased by 3.15% to $6.46 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Trxade Health’s trading volume reached 259.1K shares. This is 346.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.4 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock decreased by 2.2% to $77.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 30.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock fell 2.06% to $16.19. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 4.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $355.8 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 2.02% to $1.95. This security traded at a volume of 10.4K shares come close, making up 1.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock fell 1.99% to $0.99. This security traded at a volume of 139 shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock declined by 1.72% to $21.18. J.Jill’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $211.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

