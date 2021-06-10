12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock increased by 18.86% to $1.89 during Thursday’s after-market session. Tyme Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 46.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $322.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares moved upwards by 16.1% to $3.1. At the close, Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 756.1K shares. This is 10.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) stock moved upwards by 14.26% to $27.0. Inhibrx’s trading volume hit 9.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares moved upwards by 10.12% to $6.09. Graybug Vision’s trading volume hit 696.8K shares by close, accounting for 71.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $128.2 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock increased by 9.34% to $10.3. This security traded at a volume of 13.8K shares come close, making up 10.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $243.6 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares increased by 7.57% to $13.92. At the close, Nemaura Medical’s trading volume reached 17.2K shares. This is 0.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $319.1 million.
Losers
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock declined by 16.01% to $6.72 during Thursday’s after-market session. Galecto’s trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 2264.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares declined by 13.28% to $188.0. This security traded at a volume of 750.7K shares come close, making up 46.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.6 billion.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 10.72% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 176, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares fell 7.3% to $8.9. At the close, Heat Biologics’s trading volume reached 506.9K shares. This is 121.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $224.7 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock decreased by 5.07% to $7.5. This security traded at a volume of 16.5K shares come close, making up 31.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock decreased by 4.88% to $4.88. At the close, Axcella Health’s trading volume reached 86.9K shares. This is 103.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $184.0 million.
