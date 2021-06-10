12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 4.16% to $1.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 413 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 3.87% to $2.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.5K, accounting for 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 3.02% to $0.92. At the close, Nxt-ID's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $3.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $367.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock rose 2.91% to $3.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 616, accounting for 5.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $4.45. This security traded at a volume of 26.8K shares come close, making up 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.2 million.
Losers
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares decreased by 2.85% to $3.42 during Thursday's after-market session. Pixelworks's trading volume hit 14.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 2.51% to $0.62. This security traded at a volume of 3.2K shares come close, making up 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 2.44% to $1.2. SeaChange International's trading volume hit 12.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 2.0% to $31.01. At the close, Riot Blockchain's trading volume reached 18.9K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock fell 1.69% to $7.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 120, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares declined by 1.66% to $9.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.8K shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.9 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.