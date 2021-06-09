12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares rose 13.93% to $111.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 22.0K shares come close, making up 23.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $654.06. RH’s trading volume hit 181.2K shares by close, accounting for 32.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares increased by 4.37% to $16.71. At the close, Tilly’s’s trading volume reached 35.3K shares. This is 16.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $503.6 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) shares rose 1.86% to $55.44. Kohl’s’s trading volume hit 547.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $201.74. At the close, Mohawk Industries’s trading volume reached 8.7K shares. This is 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 1.66% to $2.44. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 479 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $164.5 million.
Losers
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares declined by 5.73% to $9.22 during Wednesday’s after-market session. iMedia Brands’s trading volume hit 4.1K shares by close, accounting for 5.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.0 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares decreased by 4.47% to $25.25. This security traded at a volume of 18.7K shares come close, making up 12.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $202.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 4.44% to $288.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 7.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock decreased by 2.8% to $5.57. This security traded at a volume of 30.0K shares come close, making up 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares decreased by 2.77% to $10.92. At the close, Lordstown Motors’s trading volume reached 337.1K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 2.64% to $1.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6K shares, which is 1.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.6 million.
