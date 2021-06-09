fbpx
Why Is BlackBerry's Stock Trading Lower Today?

byRandy Elias
June 9, 2021 10:58 am
Why Is BlackBerry's Stock Trading Lower Today?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name.

Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as BlackBerry as the stock has been trending across social media platforms.

See Also: How To Buy Blackberry Stock

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. 

BlackBerry's stock was trading down 5% at $15.01 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $4.37.

