Why Clover Health And ContextLogic Are Surging Today

byAdam Eckert
June 9, 2021 8:40 am
Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) are surging in premarket trading as retail traders attempt to push the stocks higher. 

Clover Health and ContextLogic are trending across social media platforms as retail traders discuss lofty price targets and short squeeze potential for the stocks.

Reddit traders continue to band together and target individual stocks after members of the Subreddit r/wallstreetbets were able to push the share prices of GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) significantly higher. 

Clover and ContextLogic are now the two most mentioned stocks on the Subreddit over the past 24 hours. 

At publication time, the stocks were the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits. 

Recent Sales: On May 17, Clover Health reported quarterly revenue of $200.3 million, which beat the estimate of $166.23 million. 

On May 12, ContextLogic reported quarterly revenue of $772 million, which beat the estimate of $743.09 million.

At last check Wednesday, Clover Health was up 22.20% at $27.07 and ContextLogic was up 31.30% at $15.27.

