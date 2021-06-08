12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock increased by 19.9% to $2.65 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.3K shares, which is 15.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock increased by 4.13% to $74.29. At the close, Joint’s trading volume reached 4.7K shares. This is 1.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares moved upwards by 3.81% to $15.5. At the close, Ocular Therapeutix’s trading volume reached 5.5K shares. This is 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 3.26% to $1.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.3K shares, which is 5.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock increased by 2.94% to $9.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 19.9K, accounting for 8.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $361.1 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock rose 2.79% to $0.81. This security traded at a volume of 251.4K shares come close, making up 12.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
Losers
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock decreased by 6.91% to $3.1 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 30.3K shares, which is 1.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.9 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares fell 4.59% to $17.9. At the close, Aclaris Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 28.7K shares. This is 4.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.7 million.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares fell 4.38% to $19.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.0K shares, which is 8.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock decreased by 4.03% to $5.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares decreased by 3.97% to $4.84. This security traded at a volume of 140.8K shares come close, making up 2.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.6 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock declined by 2.92% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5K, accounting for 1.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 million.
