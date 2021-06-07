12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares increased by 16.31% to $2.21 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 410.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.0 million.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares rose 9.27% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 105.5K, accounting for 12.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $219.6 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $9.96. At the close, PDS Biotechnology’s trading volume reached 128.8K shares. This is 6.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $221.8 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares increased by 5.88% to $14.03. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 197.1K shares, which is 83.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.2 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock rose 5.69% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 930, accounting for 0.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.7 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares moved upwards by 5.07% to $3.31. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 565.0K shares, which is 94.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
Losers
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.02 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 150.0K shares, which is 11.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 3.36% to $3.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.8K shares, which is 0.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.5 million.
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares decreased by 2.8% to $42.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.7K shares, which is 0.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares decreased by 2.74% to $39.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 164.0K, accounting for 15.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock declined by 2.51% to $2.72. This security traded at a volume of 20.3K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares decreased by 2.24% to $10.07. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 1.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
