12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares rose 6.34% to $5.36 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.6K, accounting for 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $7.2. MoSys’s trading volume hit 31.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares rose 2.69% to $49.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 911.1K shares, which is 8.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 1.43% to $6.34. SPI Energy’s trading volume hit 2.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.2 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $6.42. Triterras’s trading volume hit 8.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.1 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock increased by 1.33% to $23.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock fell 7.16% to $219.8 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 211.0K shares come close, making up 15.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock decreased by 4.5% to $5.1. Data Storage’s trading volume hit 361 shares by close, accounting for 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock decreased by 2.34% to $79.13. At the close, GoDaddy’s trading volume reached 111.7K shares. This is 8.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 2.1% to $1.4. At the close, UTStarcom Holdings’s trading volume reached 4.7K shares. This is 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 1.82% to $0.54. At the close, Sonim Technologies’s trading volume reached 58.5K shares. This is 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
