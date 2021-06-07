fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.00
334.60
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.33
349.23
-0.38%
SPY
-0.34
422.94
-0.08%
TLT
-0.43
140.33
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.69
176.47
+ 0.39%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 7, 2021 5:48 pm
Gainers

  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares rose 6.34% to $5.36 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.6K, accounting for 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $7.2. MoSys’s trading volume hit 31.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares rose 2.69% to $49.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 911.1K shares, which is 8.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 1.43% to $6.34. SPI Energy’s trading volume hit 2.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.2 million.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $6.42. Triterras’s trading volume hit 8.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.1 million.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock increased by 1.33% to $23.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock fell 7.16% to $219.8 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 211.0K shares come close, making up 15.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock decreased by 4.5% to $5.1. Data Storage’s trading volume hit 361 shares by close, accounting for 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) stock decreased by 2.34% to $79.13. At the close, GoDaddy’s trading volume reached 111.7K shares. This is 8.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 2.1% to $1.4. At the close, UTStarcom Holdings’s trading volume reached 4.7K shares. This is 0.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 1.82% to $0.54. At the close, Sonim Technologies’s trading volume reached 58.5K shares. This is 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.

