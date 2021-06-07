Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher following the launch of its Beyond Meatballs in Australia through distribution at Coles. The stock has also been volatile amid retail investor interest in the name on social media forums.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case.

Beyond Meat's stock was trading 6.8% higher at $155.46 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $221 and a 52-week low of $99.86.