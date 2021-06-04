12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock rose 2.39% to $68.4 during Friday’s after-market session. AMC Networks’s trading volume hit 443.7K shares by close, accounting for 74.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 2.05% to $5.47. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.8K shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.5 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $2.95. At the close, IZEA Worldwide’s trading volume reached 4.2K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million.
- PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) shares increased by 1.23% to $25.63. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.5K shares, which is 11.91 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 1.07% to $13.2. This security traded at a volume of 38.6K shares come close, making up 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $649.2 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares increased by 1.05% to $4.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9K shares, which is 1.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.2 million.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 3.34% to $46.4 during Friday’s after-market session. AMC Entertainment’s trading volume hit 3.2 million shares by close, accounting for 2.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.2 billion.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock fell 2.51% to $9.34. iHuman’s trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $498.0 million.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares declined by 2.44% to $2.81. This security traded at a volume of 43.0K shares come close, making up 4.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock decreased by 2.05% to $1.44. SPAR Group’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock declined by 1.4% to $13.45. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 313.7K shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock declined by 1.14% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 590, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.6 million.
