12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares increased by 4.58% to $7.07 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.5K shares, which is 1.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock rose 3.39% to $9.44. Gritstone Bio’s trading volume hit 53.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.4 million.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares rose 3.19% to $4.2. Panbela Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 1.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock moved upwards by 2.76% to $7.06. Bionano Genomics’s trading volume hit 363.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock increased by 2.63% to $8.95. This security traded at a volume of 853 shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.8 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares rose 2.47% to $10.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8K, accounting for 1.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $166.5 million.
Losers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock fell 8.47% to $4.0 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Nuwellis’s trading volume reached 12.9K shares. This is 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock decreased by 7.88% to $2.34. At the close, Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock fell 4.7% to $3.65. Odonate Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 3.94% to $0.96. Adamis Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 120.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $143.0 million.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares decreased by 3.04% to $5.75. At the close, Purple Biotech’s trading volume reached 22.2K shares. This is 5.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares declined by 2.88% to $2.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.8K, accounting for 3.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.