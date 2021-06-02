fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.38
332.44
+ 0.11%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.59
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.64
419.04
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.30
137.91
+ 0.22%
GLD
+ 0.57
177.33
+ 0.32%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 2, 2021 1:06 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $8.73 during Wednesday's regular session. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 576.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares rose 2.53% to $81.84. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.5K shares, making up 25.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $691.3 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $9.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 115.2K shares, making up 74.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.7 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 1.83% to $8.62. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 741.0K shares, making up 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock increased by 1.58% to $5.14. The current volume of 61.9K shares is 58.47% of Citizens's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 361, which is 1.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

Losers

  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 3.54% to $10.38 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.5K shares, making up 12.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.6 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 2.7% to $8.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 7.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares fell 2.04% to $249.16. As of 12:40 EST, Enstar Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K, which is 9.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 1.81% to $20.13. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 352.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares decreased by 1.77% to $8.36. The current volume of 32.8K shares is 21.97% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock fell 1.71% to $5.76. The current volume of 16.7K shares is 13.0% of United Insurance Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.6 million.

See also: Best Private Health Insurance

