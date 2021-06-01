Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher Tuesday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to push the stock higher.

What Happened: Keith Gill, who was considered the leader behind the rise in retail trader interest around GameStop, tweeted a series of short videos today for the first time since April 16.

Why It Matters: GameStop became popular earlier in 2021 after members of the Subreddit r/WallStreetBets posted about the stock asking others to buy and hold in an attempt to squeeze those who were shorting the stock.

The stock rocketed higher and short interest fell dramatically, however, short interest began ticking higher again in recent weeks.

GameStop was the third most mentioned stock on r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours behind AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Related Link: BlackBerry Overtakes GameStop In WallStreetBets Interest; AMC On Top

Price Action: GameStop traded as high as $483 and as low as $3.77 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 12.10% at $249.13.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.