Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $90.48 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 53.25% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

(NYSE:KFS) stock rose 2.21% to $4.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 7.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million. National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares increased by 1.66% to $246.69. Trading volume for National Western Life's stock is 1.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $896.9 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 5.17% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 212.5K, which is 38.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

(NYSE:WDH) stock fell 4.83% to $8.08. The current volume of 291.5K shares is 14.93% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 4.46% to $4.5. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K, which is 39.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SAFT) stock declined by 1.62% to $84.48. As of 12:40 EST, Safety Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9K, which is 11.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock declined by 1.5% to $24.4. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

