fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.88
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
344.70
-0.03%
SPY
-0.11
419.40
-0.03%

Cramer Warns Beyond Meat Short Sellers As Stock Moves Higher

byAdam Eckert
May 28, 2021 8:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cramer Warns Beyond Meat Short Sellers As Stock Moves Higher

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is trading higher Friday morning as retail trader interest rises. 

What Happened: Chatter is beginning to circulate that retail traders may have developed an appetite for a plant-based short squeeze.

Bank of America named Beyond Meat as a "Reddit stock to watch" on Thursday.

Jim Cramer has taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to warn potential shortsellers of Beyond Meat that retail traders from the subreddit r/wallstreetbets may be targeting the stock.

The "Mad Money" host appears to be getting good feedback from retail traders, as he tweeted that he was thrilled that members of r/wallstreetbets had been kind to him recently. 

"Between the run in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the groundswell for the short busting in Beyond Meat which has such great prospects, I am thrilled that my friends at Wall Street Bets are so kind to me. I am getting much good personal feedback and am thrilled," Cramer said.

Related Link: Is Jim Cramer Teasing A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze? Making Sense Of His Confounding Tweets

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat traded as high as $221 and as low as $99.86 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.34% in premarket trading at $148.80.

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Rich Greenfield Explains His 1-Cent AMC Entertainment Price Target

The recent move in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) has nothing to do with a short squeeze, Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Is Jim Cramer Teasing A Beyond Meat Short Squeeze? Making Sense Of His Confounding Tweets

Television host Jim Cramer has posted a series of tweets on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) which urge bears to exit the short positions in the meat substitute firm and make references to WallStreetBets investors. read more

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) stock is surging Thursday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to squeeze the stock higher. Based on the price action, it just might be working.  read more

Those Still Shorting Gamestop, AMC Are 'Out Of Their Mind,' Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has taken a swipe at investors trying to short “meme” stocks GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), saying that they are “out of read more