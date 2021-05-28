Cramer Warns Beyond Meat Short Sellers As Stock Moves Higher

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is trading higher Friday morning as retail trader interest rises.

What Happened: Chatter is beginning to circulate that retail traders may have developed an appetite for a plant-based short squeeze.

Bank of America named Beyond Meat as a "Reddit stock to watch" on Thursday.

Jim Cramer has taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to warn potential shortsellers of Beyond Meat that retail traders from the subreddit r/wallstreetbets may be targeting the stock.

Reddit Darling Beyond Meat–good for Ethan Brown. WSBers how high do you want this one to go? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 27, 2021

Bears time to exit $BYND shorts as WSB has a new name it can use and they will rollover you like a tractor trailer over a squirrel — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 27, 2021

The "Mad Money" host appears to be getting good feedback from retail traders, as he tweeted that he was thrilled that members of r/wallstreetbets had been kind to him recently.

"Between the run in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the groundswell for the short busting in Beyond Meat which has such great prospects, I am thrilled that my friends at Wall Street Bets are so kind to me. I am getting much good personal feedback and am thrilled," Cramer said.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat traded as high as $221 and as low as $99.86 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 4.34% in premarket trading at $148.80.

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.