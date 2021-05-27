fbpx
Why Temper Sealy International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:36 pm
Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it is targeting Q2 net sales growth of 60% compared to 2019.

Tempur Sealy's stock has been rising Thursday, up 7.54% to a price of $39.52. The stock's volume is currently 2.38 million, which is roughly 124.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.91 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $38.1 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $413.64 and as low as $24.26.

