Why Ooma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares are trading higher after the company late Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Ooma's stock has been rising Thursday, up 17.07% to a price of $19.01. The stock's current volume for the day is 260.36 thousand, which is approximately 326.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 79.82 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Ooma's stock was $16.41 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $19.18 and a low of $12.01 in the past 52 weeks.

