fbpx
QQQ
-1.18
335.31
-0.35%
DIA
+ 1.47
341.80
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 0.49
418.59
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.62
139.84
-0.45%
GLD
+ 0.12
177.52
+ 0.07%

Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:30 pm
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

Anaplan is currently down 12.32% to a price of $49.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 15.74 million, which is approximately 702.27% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.24 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Anaplan's stock was $56.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $86.17 and a low of $41.51 in the past 52 weeks.

Movers Trading Ideas

