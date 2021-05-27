fbpx
Why Ocugen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:28 pm
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it's on track to submit its Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.

Ocugen's stock is trading up 10.5% to a price of $8.4. The stock's volume is currently 45.45 million, which is roughly 46.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 97.08 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.52 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.77 and fallen to a low of $0.17.

