Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares are trading higher after RBC reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with an bullish rating.

DoorDash stock has been rising Thursday, up 6.37% to a price of $152.17. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.87 million, about 137.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.54 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $137.21 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $256.09 and as low as $110.13.

