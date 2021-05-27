Why Tellurian's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares are trading higher after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.

Tellurian's stock is trading up 17.66% to a price of $3.77. The stock's current volume for the day is 99.24 million, which is approximately 1046.53% of its previous 30-day average volume of 9.48 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Tellurian's stock was $2.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.38 and a low of $0.68 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.