Why Tellurian's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:26 pm
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares are trading higher after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.

Tellurian's stock is trading up 17.66% to a price of $3.77. The stock's current volume for the day is 99.24 million, which is approximately 1046.53% of its previous 30-day average volume of 9.48 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Tellurian's stock was $2.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.38 and a low of $0.68 in the past 52 weeks.

