12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 22.29% to $0.91 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 69.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.1 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares moved upwards by 10.27% to $8.48. This security traded at a volume of 4.0K shares come close, making up 20.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $3.09. Cellect Biotechnology’s trading volume hit 19.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock rose 3.8% to $2.73. VistaGen Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 4.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.2 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock rose 3.52% to $0.99. At the close, Histogen’s trading volume reached 260 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $3.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 2.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.4 million.
Losers
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock fell 6.26% to $1.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s trading volume reached 7.4K shares. This is 2.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock declined by 3.15% to $1.23. At the close, Dare Bioscience’s trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 183.1K shares, which is 1.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $471.8 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined by 2.32% to $0.7. At the close, InVivo Therapeutics Hldg’s trading volume reached 10.3K shares. This is 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock declined by 2.24% to $2.63. This security traded at a volume of 5.9K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock declined by 2.05% to $4.78. AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
