Why Owens & Minor's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares are trading higher after the company issued FY22 guidance and provided a long-term target for $12 billion in revenues by 2026.

Owens & Minor's stock is trading up 33.85% to a price of $43.52. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 11.04 million, about 1222.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 903.52 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.74 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $39.45 and fallen to a low of $6.92.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.