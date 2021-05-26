Why ReneSola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

ReneSola's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 18.46% to a price of $9.02. The stock's volume is currently 3.43 million, which is roughly 213.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.60 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $35.77 and as low as $0.92.

