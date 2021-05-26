fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.93
332.04
+ 0.28%
DIA
-0.04
343.22
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.66
417.58
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.35
139.81
-0.25%
GLD
-0.55
178.50
-0.31%

Why Build-A-Bear Workshop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock is trading up 33.81% to a price of $13.6. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.66 million, about 1147.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 231.66 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $10.67 and fallen to a low of $1.92.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

  Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 129 stocks made new 52-week highs. read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 131 companies set new 52-week highs. read more