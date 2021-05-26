fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.86
332.12
+ 0.26%
DIA
-0.15
343.33
-0.04%
SPY
+ 0.54
417.70
+ 0.13%
TLT
-0.39
139.85
-0.28%
GLD
-0.56
178.51
-0.31%

Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:26 pm
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares are trading lower after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Boston Scientific is currently down 2.7% to a price of $41.73. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 7.54 million, about 93.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.05 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $40.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $44.63 and as low as $32.99.

