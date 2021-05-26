Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares are trading lower after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Boston Scientific is currently down 2.7% to a price of $41.73. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 7.54 million, about 93.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.05 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $40.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $44.63 and as low as $32.99.

