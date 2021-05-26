Why Larimar Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are trading lower after the company reported an FDA clinical hold on CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing.

Larimar Therapeutics is currently down 32.02% to a price of $8.72. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.93 million, which is approximately 1092.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 176.49 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Larimar Therapeutics's stock was $14.05 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.87 and a low of $8.0 in the past 52 weeks.

