Why Selecta Biosciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares are trading higher after a Form 4 filing showed insider purchasing from company Director Tim Springer.

Selecta Biosciences' stock is trading up 15.26% to a price of $4.08. The stock's volume is currently 5.17 million, which is roughly 476.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.08 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Selecta Biosciences's stock was $3.75 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.7 and a low of $1.47 in the past 52 weeks.

