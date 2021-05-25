12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares increased by 2.84% to $139.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.5K shares, which is 6.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares rose 2.76% to $2.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 531 shares, which is 0.34 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $48.25. This security traded at a volume of 9.1K shares come close, making up 5.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.6 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares increased by 1.84% to $7.74. This security traded at a volume of 51.9K shares come close, making up 2.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $539.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 1.52% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 413.2K, accounting for 0.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $341.8 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock rose 1.33% to $6.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.9K shares, which is 10.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.2 million.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock fell 5.28% to $14.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Euroseas’s trading volume reached 5.5K shares. This is 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $101.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares decreased by 2.96% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.3K, accounting for 7.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.7 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock fell 1.27% to $3.81. Pangaea Logistics Solns’s trading volume hit 3.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million.
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock decreased by 1.24% to $214.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.4K, accounting for 26.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares fell 1.06% to $63.92. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.6K shares, which is 6.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares fell 1.06% to $21.5. This security traded at a volume of 410.8K shares come close, making up 22.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.