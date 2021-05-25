fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.18
332.33
+ 0.05%
DIA
-0.73
344.69
-0.21%
SPY
-0.89
420.06
-0.21%
TLT
+ 1.17
137.01
+ 0.85%
GLD
+ 1.49
174.86
+ 0.84%

Why U.S. Well Services' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced the move towards full electrification of its portfolio.

U.S. Well Services' stock is trading up 17.99% to a price of $1.12. The stock's volume is currently 16.19 million, which is roughly 714.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.27 million.

The 50-day moving average price of U.S. Well Services's stock was $0.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.37 and a low of $0.23 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 28.4% to $10.17 following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 30.5% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported commitment to becoming all-electric hydraulic facturing services provider. read more

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares jumped 76% to $5.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. read more

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares rose 30.8% to $4.46 in pre-market trading. Biomerica recently said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab. read more