Why U.S. Well Services' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced the move towards full electrification of its portfolio.

U.S. Well Services' stock is trading up 17.99% to a price of $1.12. The stock's volume is currently 16.19 million, which is roughly 714.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.27 million.

The 50-day moving average price of U.S. Well Services's stock was $0.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.37 and a low of $0.23 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.