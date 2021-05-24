12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock rose 7.66% to $3.23 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.4K, accounting for 2.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) stock moved upwards by 6.76% to $28.57. At the close, Scholar Rock Holding’s trading volume reached 38.9K shares. This is 12.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $983.2 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock increased by 5.35% to $5.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 268 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 577.5K, accounting for 108.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares increased by 3.44% to $1.05. This security traded at a volume of 6.4K shares come close, making up 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 2.61% to $8.24. This security traded at a volume of 24.4K shares come close, making up 2.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.2 million.
Losers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock fell 17.28% to $3.4 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 689.8K shares come close, making up 434.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock fell 8.63% to $7.89. This security traded at a volume of 15.6K shares come close, making up 17.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock declined by 4.55% to $1.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.6K shares, which is 0.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock decreased by 4.36% to $3.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 221.5K, accounting for 7.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares fell 3.72% to $18.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 3.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $374.7 million.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock fell 2.88% to $23.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.8K shares, which is 3.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
