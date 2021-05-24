Why Dollar General's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $190 price target.

Dollar General is currently down 2.95% to a price of $199.32. The stock's volume is currently 1.99 million, which is roughly 115.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.73 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $206.78 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $225.25 and as low as $173.5.

