9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock increased by 1.31% to $29.26 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.0K, accounting for 5.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares increased by 0.85% to $21.33. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.7K shares, which is 3.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.2 billion.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 0.76% to $2.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $56.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.4K shares, which is 1.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.6 billion.
Losers
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock fell 1.97% to $1.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) stock declined by 1.83% to $49.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock declined by 1.33% to $2.23. At the close, Torchlight Energy Res’s trading volume reached 23.5K shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.6 million.
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock declined by 1.07% to $8.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 135.5K, accounting for 6.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares decreased by 1.06% to $1.88. This security traded at a volume of 5.1K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 million.
