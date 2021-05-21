fbpx
QQQ
-1.82
330.65
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.51
341.01
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.30
415.58
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.44
136.79
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.07
175.89
+ 0.04%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 21, 2021 4:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 8.86% to $2.58 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 5.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.9 million.
  • Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $22.97. Afya’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $26.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.13% to $2.96. Future FinTech Group’s trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares rose 3.06% to $0.66. China XD Plastics Co’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $122.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s trading volume hit 204.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.

Losers

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell 3.5% to $1.38 during Friday’s after-market session. Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume hit 164.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 1.51% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 20.5K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 1.36% to $0.73. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 1.25% to $46.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.9K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 0.92% to $4.32. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.3 million.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock declined by 0.91% to $75.5. At the close, Overstock.com’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 51.2% to close at $24.90 on Tuesday. Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 38.1% to settle at $4.64. read more

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares climbed 152.9% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company. read more