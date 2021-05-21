12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 8.86% to $2.58 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 5.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.9 million.
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $22.97. Afya’s trading volume hit 13.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $26.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 3.13% to $2.96. Future FinTech Group’s trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares rose 3.06% to $0.66. China XD Plastics Co’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $122.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s trading volume hit 204.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell 3.5% to $1.38 during Friday’s after-market session. Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume hit 164.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 1.51% to $1.31. This security traded at a volume of 20.5K shares come close, making up 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 1.36% to $0.73. This security traded at a volume of 8.6K shares come close, making up 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 1.25% to $46.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.9K, accounting for 0.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 0.92% to $4.32. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock declined by 0.91% to $75.5. At the close, Overstock.com’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
