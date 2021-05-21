12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock rose 13.24% to $2.48 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.0K shares, which is 4.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $145.7 million.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $14.96. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 580 shares, which is 0.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $401.8 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $3.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.2K shares, which is 9.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares rose 3.28% to $2.2. This security traded at a volume of 571 shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares moved upwards by 3.13% to $14.15. At the close, Heron Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 30.2K shares. This is 2.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock increased by 2.19% to $5.59. This security traded at a volume of 7.6K shares come close, making up 1.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $345.7 million.
Losers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 4.08% to $1.55 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.1K, accounting for 0.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock fell 3.68% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.3K, accounting for 0.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares declined by 3.57% to $6.49. At the close, Autolus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 34.9K shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.6 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares fell 3.37% to $1.15. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.5 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares fell 2.55% to $1.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock decreased by 2.48% to $16.95. This security traded at a volume of 1.4K shares come close, making up 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
