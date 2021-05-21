fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 21, 2021 1:06 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 3.65% to $5.1 during Friday's regular session.

Gainers

  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 3.65% to $5.1 during Friday's regular session. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 190.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 870.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.8 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 138.4K, which is 70.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7K shares, making up 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 2.19% to $7.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 551.8K, which is 27.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 2.15% to $43.13. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 656 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 2.11% to $79.17. The current volume of 772.5K shares is 27.21% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 6.85% to $2.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 634.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares declined by 4.46% to $3.22. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 105.2K, which is 47.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.5 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 4.31% to $5.78. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 132.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares decreased by 3.36% to $23.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.2K, which is 38.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 2.79% to $8.74. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1K, which is 14.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.61% to $10.86. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 53.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.4 million.

