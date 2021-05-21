12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $27.12 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 138.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) stock rose 8.53% to $9.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.4K, which is 53.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.8 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 7.58% to $3.12. Trading volume for Resonant's stock is 511.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 39.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.5 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares increased by 7.39% to $7.3. RF Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 169.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 260.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares rose 6.52% to $35.2. As of 12:30 EST, Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 121.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock moved upwards by 6.37% to $17.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 76.4K, which is 51.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million.
Losers
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 15.73% to $4.61 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 90.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares fell 8.94% to $16.55. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 883.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 103.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares declined by 8.92% to $6.03. Trading volume for CPS Technologies's stock is 929.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 7.8% to $8.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 76.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $417.2 million.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 6.68% to $20.98. As of 12:30 EST, 21Vianet Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 67.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) stock declined by 6.6% to $91.91. The current volume of 42.3K shares is 67.65% of ePlus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
