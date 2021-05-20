12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock moved upwards by 11.52% to $2.71 during Thursday’s after-market session. Enveric Biosciences’s trading volume hit 347.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares increased by 5.46% to $4.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 279.2K, accounting for 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $696.4 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 3.95% to $7.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 39.6K shares, which is 1.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.8 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock rose 3.52% to $0.88. AzurRx BioPharma’s trading volume hit 9.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.5 million.
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) shares increased by 3.32% to $10.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 321 shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.7 million.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock rose 2.24% to $10.46. Precision BioSciences’s trading volume hit 94.4K shares by close, accounting for 13.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.2 million.
Losers
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares decreased by 3.0% to $2.27 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Entasis Therapeutics Hldg’s trading volume reached 14.7K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares decreased by 2.76% to $1.06. Predictive Oncology’s trading volume hit 7.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares fell 2.26% to $2.17. At the close, Tiziana Life Sciences’s trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $211.1 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock decreased by 1.97% to $1.5. This security traded at a volume of 16.4K shares come close, making up 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock decreased by 1.96% to $2.01. At the close, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 27.5K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock decreased by 1.86% to $30.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.4K, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.