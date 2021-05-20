12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock moved upwards by 1.74% to $91.94 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 33.3K shares, which is 13.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares rose 1.57% to $25.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.2K, accounting for 1.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $229.7 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares moved upwards by 1.56% to $5.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 700, accounting for 0.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 1.39% to $1.45. At the close, BioHiTech Global’s trading volume reached 7.0K shares. This is 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 1.14% to $2.65. At the close, Energous’s trading volume reached 13.8K shares. This is 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $164.1 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 0.95% to $19.99. This security traded at a volume of 939.5K shares come close, making up 7.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock decreased by 5.18% to $4.03 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.6K shares, which is 10.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 2.88% to $2.03. At the close, Fuel Tech’s trading volume reached 335 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock declined by 1.3% to $6.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares decreased by 1.24% to $4.8. This security traded at a volume of 480 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares declined by 1.22% to $43.25. This security traded at a volume of 98.4K shares come close, making up 6.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock fell 1.06% to $3.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
