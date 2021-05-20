Why PDS Biotechnology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are trading higher after the company announced the release of the abstract for PDS0101 in the NCI-led Phase 2 clinical study for oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO meeting.

PDS Biotechnology's stock is trading up 31.88% to a price of $7.15. The stock's volume is currently 26.15 million, which is roughly 4188.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 624.31 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.11 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $7.3 and fallen to a low of $0.89.

