Why Youdao's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Youdao is currently up 14.5% to a price of $25.7. The stock's volume is currently 742.41 thousand, which is roughly 268.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 276.77 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Youdao's stock was $26.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $47.7 and a low of $19.02 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.