Why GDS Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

GDS Holdings is currently down 7.91% to a price of $73.32. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.98 million, about 134.8% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.47 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $80.64 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $116.76 and fallen to a low of $54.55.

