fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.24
316.35
+ 1.93%
DIA
+ 1.94
337.50
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.29
406.57
+ 1.04%
TLT
+ 1.12
134.99
+ 0.82%
GLD
+ 0.76
174.40
+ 0.43%

Why GDS Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

GDS Holdings is currently down 7.91% to a price of $73.32. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.98 million, about 134.8% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.47 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $80.64 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $116.76 and fallen to a low of $54.55.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

GDS Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower On Q1 Revenue Miss

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 18% to $6.77 in pre-market trading as traders circulated abstract from American Society Of Clinical Oncology website. read more