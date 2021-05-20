Why Exact Sciences Is Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it will showcase new data on its cancer tests and treatment guidance tools in an upcoming presentation.

What Happened: Exact Sciences announced Wednesday it will present new data on its products at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting from June 4-8. Data presented will reinforce the value of the company's Oncotype DX tests and highlight industry research from Thrive, an Exact Sciences company.

"Exact Sciences is changing the way we detect and treat cancer. The data being presented will demonstrate our commitment to providing earlier answers and life-changing treatment guidance to patients and physicians, while strengthening our current tests and accelerating the introduction of new, innovative diagnostics," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences.

Price Action: Exact Sciences traded as high as $159.54 and as low as $70.75 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 9.46% at $106.02.

Photo courtesy of Exact Sciences.