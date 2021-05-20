What's Going On With Ford Today?

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is trading higher Thursday after the company revealed its F-150 Lightning and announced a joint venture with SK Innovation.

What Happened: Ford revealed the Lightning, an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. The base model has 230 miles of range, is priced just under $40,000 and is expected in 2022.

Ford and SK Innovation announced the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture, BlueOvalSK, to produce approximately 60 gigawatt-hours annually in traction battery cells and array modules.

"This MoU is just the start; it’s a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key capabilities that will differentiate Ford far into the future. We will not cede our future to anyone else," said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

Price Action: Ford traded as high as $13.62 and as low as $5.15 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 3.72% at $12.56.

Photo courtesy of Ford.