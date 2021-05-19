12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) stock rose 3.44% to $6.61 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.8K shares, which is 1.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 2.94% to $2.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.6 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 1.72% to $0.89. This security traded at a volume of 3.4K shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.1 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 1.52% to $1.33. At the close, Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume reached 50.1K shares. This is 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock increased by 1.29% to $97.75. At the close, Caesars Entertainment’s trading volume reached 120.6K shares. This is 3.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 billion.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 1.15% to $10.04. GoPro’s trading volume hit 82.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock fell 3.87% to $60.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.8K, accounting for 50.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $850.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 2.04% to $2.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 127.9K shares, which is 3.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares fell 1.92% to $65.9. L Brands’s trading volume hit 353.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares decreased by 1.47% to $4.72. 17 Education & Technology’s trading volume hit 254 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $910.2 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 1.37% to $18.01. At the close, Nautilus’s trading volume reached 44.7K shares. This is 2.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.1 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 1.28% to $1.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
