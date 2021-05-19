fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
321.85
+ 0.11%
DIA
-1.77
342.88
-0.52%
SPY
-1.16
413.10
-0.28%
TLT
-0.33
136.77
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.11
174.93
+ 0.06%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 19, 2021 5:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock rose 1.33% to $16.67 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Triumph Group’s trading volume reached 71.5K shares. This is 7.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.4 million.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock increased by 1.07% to $5.65. VirTra’s trading volume hit 588 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) stock increased by 1.06% to $48.29. This security traded at a volume of 660.5K shares come close, making up 27.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 0.93% to $22.75. At the close, Star Bulk Carriers’s trading volume reached 17.1K shares. This is 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock increased by 0.84% to $13.15. This security traded at a volume of 56.3K shares come close, making up 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock moved upwards by 0.81% to $18.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 33.8K, accounting for 9.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock decreased by 4.91% to $22.31 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 109.5K, accounting for 2.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 4.82% to $3.56. This security traded at a volume of 265 shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares decreased by 2.92% to $1.33. BioHiTech Global’s trading volume hit 960 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 2.73% to $2.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $152.9 million.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock decreased by 2.38% to $59.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.7K, accounting for 2.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 2.22% to $7.06. This security traded at a volume of 590 shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more