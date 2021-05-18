fbpx
Why Inotiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:32 pm
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares are trading higher after late Monday filings showed share purchases by multiple company executives.

Inotiv's stock is trading up 22.58% to a price of $25.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 146.08 thousand, which is approximately 122.45% of its previous 30-day average volume of 119.30 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Inotiv's stock was $21.94 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $30.43 and a low of $17.22 in the past 52 weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

